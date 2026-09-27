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Relief for patients as Busia clinical officers end strike

By Mary Imenza | Sep. 27, 2026
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Kenya Union of Clinical Officers march to City Hall in Nairobi to demand for Implementation of CBA and return-to-work agreement. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Clinical officers in Busia County are set to resume duty after the county government signed a return-to-work agreement with the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), ending the more than two-month strike.

The strike disrupted services in public health facilities.

County Public Service Board Chairperson Michael Aringo said the agreement addressed key grievances raised by the clinicians, paving the way for the resumption of medical services across the county.

"We have just signed a return-to-work formula with the KUCO union. We had majorly six items, touching on the implementation and signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), payment of various areas and re-absorption of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff. "I am happy to say we have agreed on all the issues, and the union has undertaken to inform its members to return to work immediately," said Aringo.

He assured of smooth medical services in all public health facilities.

"I thank the union and members of management for being open-minded and ready for dialogue. We assure our citizens of Busia that they can now go to our facilities and get appropriate care," he said.

The strike had affected patients seeking treatment in county hospitals and other public health facilities, with some forced to go to private facilities.

KUCO Busia Branch Secretary Sedric Alusa directed union members to return to their work stations within 24 hours.

“Following our strike that began on July 20, 2026, we are doing today day 68 of our industrial action, and as we speak, we have been able to sign an agreement fully signed by management. I want to take this opportunity to call upon our members and clinical officers working on the county government of Busia to report back to work within 24 hours,” Alusa said.

Alusa said all their grievances are settled, including the signing of the CBA, which was done more than two weeks ago, and the career progression guidelines that were approved and are in use.

"Provision of a comprehensive medical cover not just for clinical officers but for all employees working for the county government and the payment of 19 months' arrears of SRC increment that was done in the 2023-2024 phase 3 and phase 4, that is yet to be paid," he said.

He said the county government had committed to addressing other outstanding issues, including implementation of career progression guidelines, provision of comprehensive medical cover and payment of arrears resulting from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) salary increment.

“The county has committed itself to addressing the issues raised by our members, including career progression, comprehensive medical cover and payment of the SRC-related arrears,” Alusa said.

The agreement is expected to restore normal operations in public health facilities after more than two months of disruption.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by County Executive Committee Member for Public Service Management and Governance Pamela Awori, Deputy County Secretary Laurent Murunga and other county government officials.

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Related Topics

Busia Clinical Officers KUCO Clinical Officers Strike Busia County Government
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