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Dagoretti North residents put 2027 aspirants on the spot

By David Njaaga | Sep. 27, 2026
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Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai speaks during a citizens’ forum with Dagoretti North residents.

Dagoretti North residents are putting aspirants on the spot ahead of 2027, demanding action on services, infrastructure and governance while securing commitments to hold future leaders accountable.

On Friday, the voters put six parliamentary aspirants on the spot, laying out demands on security, infrastructure and service delivery before securing signed commitments from them to act on the issues if elected.

The Nairobi Agenda Citizens' Forum, the first of its kind in the constituency, brought together residents and community leaders from Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Kabiro, Gatina and Kawangware wards at Morningside Office Park along Ngong Road.

Unlike a political rally or candidates' debate, the forum was structured. Residents spoke first, and aspirants were required to respond to their concerns and explain how they would adopt and pursue them if elected.

Residents called for safer communities, reliable basic services, functioning roads, drainage and lighting, planned development and environmental protection.

They also demanded accessible health and education services, opportunities for young people, inclusion of persons with disabilities and greater public participation in governance decisions.

Six aspirants took part in the forum: Alan Masakhalia, Bright Shitemi, Edwin Mawira, Mirimo Nyongesa, Robert Alai and Vincent Ombaka.

Alai is the Member of County Assembly for Kileleshwa ward, one of the five wards that make up Dagoretti North Constituency.

The forum ended with each aspirant signing a Member of Parliament Accountability Pact committing them, if elected, to consult residents, raise their concerns in national policy and legislative processes, participate in legislation and budget oversight, engage relevant institutions and report back to the constituency.

Metro Alliance Chairman Ndirangu Maina said the meeting sought to reverse the usual pattern of political engagement in which candidates make promises to voters.

“The purpose of this forum was to change the usual order of political engagement. Citizens should not merely listen to candidates making promises; candidates must first listen to the people they seek to represent. The priorities of residents must form the foundation of leadership and representation,” said Maina.

Maina said the forum did not endorse any candidate or serve as a campaign rally.

“This was not an endorsement of any candidate, nor was it a campaign rally. Metro Alliance remains strictly non-partisan. Our role is to provide a fair platform on which residents can be heard, aspirants can respond and, ultimately, elected leaders can be held accountable against the commitments they make,” he noted.

Metro Alliance convened the forum as part of the wider Nairobi Agenda, an initiative that seeks to place residents at the centre of discussions on Nairobi's governance and development.

The organisation said similar citizens' forums will be held across Nairobi as residents engage candidates on priorities for their communities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

2027 General Election Parliamentary Aspirants Robert Alai Nairobi Politics
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