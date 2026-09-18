Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians

By John Maina | Sep. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Free, life-saving heart surgery will be available at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) from 20–30 September 2026, after the Kibos International Health Foundation (KIHF) agreed to run a 10-day specialist cardiac camp in collaboration with the hospital.

The camp will focus on heart bypass surgery  and heart valve repair or replacement, which are often unaffordable due to high costs and limited specialized services. According to the two institutions, the collaboration aims both to treat patients and to build local expertise through hands-on training and knowledge sharing.

“The objective of the Cardiac Surgical Camp is to provide special cardiac surgical services, help share knowledge, build healthcare professionals' skills, and make quality cardiac care more accessible for patients in Kenya." said Dr. Richard Lesiayampe CEO at KNH in an official letter.

The visiting medical team will be headed by Professor Hiroshi Niinami of Tokyo Women’s Medical University and will include cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, electrophysiologists, specialist nurses and perfusionists from Japan, the United States, Sweden, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

During the camp, the international experts and Kenyan teams will work together on assessments, surgeries, post-operative care, and clinical discussions. The program focuses on mentorship and training, with Kenyan clinicians expected to work directly with the visiting specialists in theatre and on the wards to improve their skills.

KNH and KIHF say the partnership is designed to deliver immediate, free life-saving surgeries for patients who cannot afford advanced cardiac care, while also contributing to long-term strengthening of Kenya’s cardiac services. The initiative supports KNH's belief that heart care should be accessible to all, not just those who can pay for it.

By combining Japanese medical knowledge and Kenyan public-sector leadership, the KNH–KIHF cardiac camp aims to shorten wait times for complex heart surgeries and bring long-term advantages to the healthcare workforce and patients.

The visiting surgeons include Hiroshi Niinami, MD Professor and Head of Department of Cardiovascular Surgery The Heart Institute  of Japan, Tokyo Women’s Medical University. Also coming is Ahmet Kilic MD and Prfessor of Surgery, John Hopklins University, Hiroyuki Tsukui MD also from John Hopkins and Dan Fredrik Holmner MD from Umea University Hospital Sweden.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KNH Specialised Surgical Care Kenyatta National Hospital Heart Disease
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved