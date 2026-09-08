Ten Kakamega health facilities to receive oxygen equipment

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Butere Level Four Hospital is among the ten hospitals that will receive oxygen support equipment. [File, Standard]

Ten hospitals in Kakamega county will receive oxygen support equipment to boost heath care.

The equipment supplied under the Oxygen as a Service (O2aaS) programme by the county and Centre for Public Health and Development (CPHD) will improve access to medical-grade oxygen.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said the initiative would strengthen the capacity of the beneficiary facilities to provide reliable oxygen services to patients requiring respiratory support.

Barasa explained that the equipment would be particularly important in primary healthcare facilities where timely access to medical oxygen can make a significant difference in patient outcomes.

"The equipment package comprises 20 oxygen concentrators, two 5L/min concentrators per facility, 10 backup oxygen cylinders, 10 five-way oxygen splitters, pulse oximeters, volt guards, and patient tubing, including cannulas and nebulizer masks,” he said.

The governor said the partnership was aimed at addressing challenges associated with access to reliable medical-grade oxygen and ensuring that patients receive appropriate care closer to their homes.

"Under my administration, strengthening oxygen availability in health facilities was part of my broader efforts to improve healthcare delivery and enhance the quality of services offered to our residents," said Barasa.

The equipment will subsequently be distributed to the 10 selected facilities, with the programme expected to benefit healthcare services across all 12 constituencies in Kakamega County.

The facilities include Bushiri Health Centre, Emusanda Health Centre, Likuyani Level Four Hospital, Chekalini Health Centre and Matungu Level Four Hospital.

Other facilities are Makunga Level Four Hospital, Butere Level Four Hospital, Khwisero Level Four Hospital, Mukumu Mission Hospital and Iguhu Level Four Hospital.

Speaking during the handover, County Executive Committee Member for Health Services Livingstone Imbayi said the initiative would ensure improved service delivery and better patient outcomes.

“This initiative contributes to improved service delivery and patient outcomes,” said Dr Imbayi.

The Health CEC said the equipment would enable medics to provide oxygen therapy more effectively and enhance the capacity of the beneficiary facilities to manage patients requiring respiratory support.

Imbayi said strengthening oxygen availability at the facilities would help bring essential medical services closer to residents and reduce the challenges faced by patients who require oxygen therapy adding that the programme was also designed to ensure that health workers have the necessary skills to handle and operate the equipment safely.

The rollout included capacity building for healthcare workers on oxygen therapy protocols, equipment handling and clinical safety.

"The operation of the equipment must go in line with the training to ensure that health workers understand the appropriate use of oxygen equipment and adhere to safety procedures when administering oxygen to patients," said Imbayi.

He said the programme would also involve baseline data collection to establish a foundation for monitoring its implementation and measuring its impact.

“The baseline data collection will support the programme's three-year implementation period and help in assessing its progress and impact,” Imbayi said.

The O2aaS programme is expected to strengthen the sustainability of oxygen services in the targeted facilities by combining equipment provision with training and monitoring.

Imbayi said partnerships between the county government and development organisations such as CPHD were important in addressing gaps in healthcare equipment and improving the quality of services available to residents.

"As the county we would continue to explore partnerships that support the health sector and complement government efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery," the CECM said.

The oxygen equipment is expected to support the management of patients with conditions requiring supplemental oxygen, while improving the preparedness of health facilities to respond to emergencies and other cases requiring respiratory assistance.

The intervention adds to Kakamega's ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare services through investment in infrastructure, equipment and human resource capacity.

Imbayi said the county remained committed to ensuring healthcare facilities were adequately equipped to respond to the needs of patients.

The equipment will now be distributed to the 10 beneficiary facilities as the county begins implementation of the three-year programme aimed at improving access to reliable medical-grade oxygen and ultimately enhancing patient care across Kakamega.