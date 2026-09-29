Tributes pour in for VIP protection unit commandant Lazurus Opicho

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Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazurus Opicho who died on Monday night. [Courtesy; Judiciary]

Tributes have poured in for Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazurus Opicho who died on Monday night at the Aga Khan hospital while receiving treatment.

Among those who mourned him are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.

Until his death, Opicho was the commandant VIP protection unit and Security of Government Buildings under the Administration Police.

He was in charge of allocating police officers to guard MP’s, senior government officials and judges until the recent creation of the Judiciary Police Unit, which he headed between 2021 and 2024.

“We mourn a distinguished police officer who devoted many years of his life to public service and to the protection of our institutions and the people who serve within them,” Koome said.

She lauded Opicho for the role he played in the creation of the Judiciary Police Unit he provided a dedicated framework for the security Judiciary personnel, court users and judicial premises.

She said that he helped lay the Units institutional foundations and contributed to the development of a more coordinated and responsive approach to the security needs of the Judiciary.

“We shall remember him for his commitment to duty, his professionalism and the contribution he made to strengthening the security architecture of the Judiciary.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by Opicho’s untimely demise.

“His passing is a great loss to his family, colleagues and the country. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire National Police Service during this difficult time.”

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said that Opicho was a dedicated and committed senior police officer with a distinguished record of service.

“We worked closely with him in spearheading reforms within the National Police Service. His dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the country will be fondly remembered.”

On his part, DIG Lagat mourned Opicho describing him as an exceptional leader and dedicated officer whose service was marked by vision, commitment and strong values.

“May Almighty God grant his family, friends and the police fraternity strength and solace during this difficult time.”

DCI boss Amin said that Opicho was a dedicated public servant and colleague and his loss is deeply felt across the National Police Service family.

“We stand with the bereaved family in solidarity, offering our thoughts, prayers and support as they navigate this difficult moment.”

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority chairperson Dancun Ojwang said that Opicho’s death was a huge loss for the country since he had been entrusted with an enormous responsibility in the security sector.

“On behalf of the Board, management and staff of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), I wish to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the family, colleagues, relatives and friends of the late SAIG Opicho,” said Ojwang.

“We also extend our condolences to the leadership and entire fraternity of the National Police Service (NPS).”

Former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo said that Opicho understood and lived the calling that true measure of policing is not the power it commands but the rights it protects, the institutions it strengthens and the public trust it earns.

“He embodied the police officer envisaged by our Constitution, professional in duty, humble in service, faithful to the law and conscious that every exercise of public authority must uphold the dignity and rights of the people.”

Odhiambo said that Opicho life reminds us that policing is not an instrument of fear but a solemn covenant to protect the public.