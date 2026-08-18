Counties defend SHA highlight health gains

The Council of Governors (CoG) has defended the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the new health financing system has helped channel billions of shillings to county hospitals and primary healthcare facilities.
CoG chairperson Governor Ahmed Mohammed said counties had recorded significant gains in the health sector over the past four years, attributing the progress to closer collaboration between the national and county governments.
“Today, our emphasis is on what we can achieve for Kenyans in the health sector through coordinated intergovernmental implementation and improved patient outcomes,” said Mohammed.