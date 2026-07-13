How drug prescriptions inflict pain, cost lives

On average, a Kenyan pays multiple times more for the same type of medicine than someone in India or the United Kingdom (UK).
Surveys done by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Health Action International (HAI) have found that medicine prices in Kenya's private sector are often several times higher than international reference prices.
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