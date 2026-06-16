Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change

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Delegates during the Ninth Session of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission Sub-Commission for Africa and the Adjacent Island States (IOCAFRICA) in Mombasa, on June 15, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The 11th Our Ocean Conference kicked off in Mombasa and Kilifi on Tuesday with African leaders, scientists and policymakers calling for urgent action to protect the continent's oceans from the rising impact of climate change, pollution and overfishing.

The participants warned that millions of livelihoods and coastal communities are at risk if decisive measures are not taken.

The call was made during the Ninth Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission Sub-Commission for Africa and Adjacent Island States (IOCAFRICA), where representatives from 38 African member states gathered to discuss priorities for sustainable ocean management and the future of Africa's blue economy.

Speaking at the meeting, Vidar Helgesen, executive secretary of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, said Africa's oceans are facing unprecedented pressures from climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and unsustainable fishing practices.

The meeting took place at a time when hundreds of delegates had gathered in Mombasa for the 11 th Our Ocean conference that seeks to protect ocean resources for future generations.

"Africa is surrounded by three oceans. The question before us is how can we best make use of the opportunities while also safeguarding the ocean so it will be an ocean of opportunity in future as well," Helgesen said

He warned that changing ocean conditions are already affecting fishing communities, with fishermen reporting declining fish stocks and shifting marine ecosystems.

Helgesen said that climate change is altering weather patterns across the continent, while marine pollution and overfishing continue to threaten biodiversity and economic stability.

"The ocean is one. It is shared," he said, emphasising that many of the challenges affecting African coastal nations originate beyond national borders and require stronger international cooperation.

IOCAFRICA Chair Hellen Gichuhi, said the meeting focused on ensuring Africa's priorities are reflected in global ocean governance discussions.

"Africa wants equity. Africa wants good governance. Africa wants to be able to get its resources and make good use of them," she said.

AmbGichuhi highlighted major threats facing the continent, including climate change, coastal erosion, loss of mangrove ecosystems and declining fish populations.

She stressed the importance of scientific research and data-driven decision-making to support sustainable development.

"We need data collection. We need to be able to use that data to make decisions because decisions which are informed by science are going to be beneficial to communities," she said.

A key focus of the discussions was Marine Spatial Planning, a tool that helps governments manage and allocate ocean resources sustainably. According to Gishuhi, several African countries have already begun developing or finalising their marine spatial plans, with support from IOCAFRICA.

Meanwhile, IOCAFRICA Secretariat Head Ibukun Adewumi described the gathering as a critical opportunity for African nations to agree on shared priorities for ocean conservation and economic development.

He said science, observation systems and accessible ocean data are essential for developing practical solutions, including early warning systems that can help fishermen and coastal communities prepare for hazardous ocean conditions.

Adewumi also underscored the importance of engaging young Africans in the blue economy through innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven solutions.

"We understand that we have a generation of African youth that are capable, innovative and able to transform the ocean space," he said.

Despite ongoing challenges, Adewumi rejected the notion that Africa lacks the information needed to address ocean issues, arguing that the continent possesses significant data resources but must strengthen data management, interpretation and sharing systems.

The three-day meeting is expected to produce recommendations aimed at strengthening ocean governance, advancing marine science and accelerating sustainable blue economy initiatives across Africa and its island states.

As climate-related impacts on oceans continue to intensify, delegates said stronger regional cooperation and science-based policies will be critical to safeguarding Africa's marine resources for future generations.