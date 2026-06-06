Concerns rise over Kenya Ebola response capacity

As debate intensifies over the proposed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base, which is intended to serve Americans exposed to the virus, health experts are urging the government to move beyond political rhetoric and provide clear answers on Kenya's preparedness to respond to a potential Ebola outbreak.
Already, preparations at the Laikipia facility are reportedly in high gear, with U.S. medical experts said to have arrived in the countryto support its establishment.
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