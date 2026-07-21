Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi

The site where 7 bodies were discovered on the outskirts of Mwingi town. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

As you descend a gully barely 30 metres off the Mwingi - Garissa Road, just outside Mwingi town, a heavy, suffocating stench immediately hits your nostrils.

A police tape announcing a crime scene still flutters in the wind around the area where the bodies of four men were recovered a few weeks ago.