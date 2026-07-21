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Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi

By Philip Muasya | Jul. 21, 2026
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The site where 7 bodies were discovered on the outskirts of Mwingi town. [Philip Muasya, Standard] 

As you descend a gully barely 30 metres off the Mwingi - Garissa Road, just outside Mwingi town, a heavy, suffocating stench immediately hits your nostrils.

A police tape announcing a crime scene still flutters in the wind around the area where the bodies of four men were recovered a few weeks ago.

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