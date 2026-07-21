Lessons for East Africa ahead of 2027 Afcon after successful World Cup in North America

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Spain celebrate victory over Argentina defeat in the Fifa world cup 2026Newspaper advertising space. [AFP]

The trophy went to Madrid. The message came home to Africa.

For one month across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 World Cup rewrote what the world thought it knew about the global game, and no continent left with more to celebrate, more to regret and more to learn than ours.

Spain are worthy champions. But when the history of this tournament is written, its defining story will not be Rodri lifting trophy in New Jersey. It will be the summer nine African teams walked into the knockout rounds and made the aristocrats of world football sweat.

Start with the final itself, because it deserves its due. Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute on Sunday night, and Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium, sealing a second world title to go with 2010. It was a coronation built on suffocating control.

Spain conceded one goal in eight matches. Argentina, chasing back-to-back crowns, did not manage a single shot on target in 120 minutes. Lionel Messi, in his final World Cup, left the stage in tears with eight goals and four assists, denied a farewell that football's romantics had already scripted. Spain now hold the men's and women's World Cups at the same time, the first nation ever to do so. That is not fortune. That is a system.

And systems, as it happens, are the theme of this column.

Recite these numbers slowly. Ten African nations qualified for this World Cup, the most in history. Nine survived the group stage. Before this summer, the highest number of African teams ever to reach the knockout rounds in a single edition was two.

In four weeks, the continent nearly matched its entire knockout history, compiled across nine decades, and it did so while taking points off Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay and Belgium.

Morocco led the procession, as it does now. The Atlas Lions drew with Brazil, eliminated the Netherlands, then dismantled co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston to become the first African nation to reach consecutive World Cup quarter-finals. Yassine Bounou saved a Kylian Mbappe penalty in Boston before France finally prevailed 2-0. It was defeat, yes, but the kind that confirms belonging rather than exposing distance. Qatar 2022 could be dismissed as lightning striking once. This was climate.

The romance belonged to Cape Verde, a nation of barely half a million people, who pushed Argentina, the eventual finalists, all the way to a 3-2 loss. Egypt took the same opponents to wire in the 3-2 loss in the round of 16 and departed with a formal protest over refereeing that Fifa defended and half the continent will litigate for years.

Senegal fell to Belgium on a cruel late penalty deep in extra time. South Africa beat South Korea to advance from their group. These were not brave exits of the old African kind. They were near misses, which is a different and far more dangerous thing.

Only Tunisia went home early. For once, the African post-mortem is not about survival. It is about conversion.

If Africa supplied this tournament's soul, its organisers supplied its cautionary tale, and every lesson in it travels.

Begin with the fans. Fifa brought dynamic pricing to a World Cup for the first time, and the results were extortionate. Final tickets were listed as high as 8,680 US dollars, resale prices reportedly topped 30,000, and following a team through eight matches cost upwards of 5,000 dollars at the cheapest tier.

Fan groups filed formal complaints in Brussels. American state attorneys general opened investigations into pricing and misleading seat allocations. A token release of 60-dollar tickets changed little. When this same country hosted in 1994, a gate ticket cost 25 dollars. Somewhere between those two figures, football's governing body forgot whom the World Cup belongs to.

Then the borders. A Somali referee was denied entry to the United States and removed from the tournament altogether. Officials and ordinary supporters from several nations were refused visas or subjected to punishing screening.

A World Cup that cannot guarantee entry to its own match officials has confused hosting with gatekeeping.

Then the conditions. Afternoon kickoffs in the furnace heat of Dallas, Houston and Miami provoked a protest letter signed by dozens of players.

Fifa's remedy, compulsory three-minute hydration breaks in every match regardless of temperature, was promptly seized by broadcasters as advertising space, converting a player welfare measure into a commercial slot and the match itself into four quarters.

Add a 48-team, 104-match sprawl across 16 cities in three countries, with dead rubbers and brutal travel, and you have a tournament only television truly loved.

These failures matter in Nairobi, Kampala and Dar es Salaam more than anywhere else, because East Africa is next in the queue. Afcon 2027, our Pamoja tournament, will be this region's own experiment in multi-nation hosting, and 2026 has just written the syllabus.

First, price for your people. A tournament that locks out its own supporters harvests revenue and resentment in equal measure. Pamoja's organisers should commit publicly and early to fixed, transparent, and affordable pricing, and market it as a strength rather than a concession.

Second, make movement seamless. Three countries means three border regimes, and 2026 showed how quickly visa friction becomes the headline. East Africa should agree a single tournament visa and harmonised entry protocols long before a ball is kicked.

Third, schedule for players, not broadcasters. Equatorial heat is not hypothetical here. Kickoff times, rest days and travel loads must be built around athlete welfare from the first draft of the calendar.

Fourth, and hardest, fix the pipeline. Nine African teams reached the knockouts. One reached the last eight. Morocco's edge is not mystical. It is the Mohammed VI Academy, a professionalised federation, coherent coaching structures and a decade of patient investment. Cape Verde proved that intelligent diaspora recruitment and stable governance can carry a micro-state past giants. The gap between Africa's nine and Morocco's one is not talent.

This tournament settled that question for good. The gap is in institutions, and for Kenya, still untangling its own football governance while dreaming of 2027, no lesson cuts closer.

For all its greed and grind, this World Cup vindicated its own gamble. The expansion to 48 teams, so widely derided as bloat, is precisely what handed Cape Verde, DR Congo and Haiti their stage and Africa its nine knockout places.

The tournament generated a record 13 billion dollars, proof that inclusion and commerce need not be enemies. A new generation announced itself, from Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in Spanish red to a Moroccan core that will still be in its prime in 2030, when Morocco co-hosts the World Cup on African soil.

Messi left in tears.

Spain left with the trophy. Africa left with something arguably more valuable: evidence. The question this tournament sends home to every federation office from Rabat to Nairobi is no longer whether an African team can win the World Cup. It is which one will organise itself well enough to do it first.