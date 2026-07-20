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As repression soars, East Africans are finding fragile refuge in Nairobi

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
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Catholics gather for prayers during a special mass organized by the Catholic Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam to pray for victims of post-election violence following Tanzania's general elections at St Joseph's Cathedral in Dar es Salaam on November 10, 2025. [AFP]

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