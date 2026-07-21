Oparanya, Wetang'ula battle for western Kenya's political crown ahead of 2027

A supremacy battle is quietly unfolding in western Kenya as Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula pursue separate political strategies that appear aimed at securing President William Ruto's running mate position ahead of the 2027 General Election.
While the leaders have not publicly declared interest in the deputy president's slot, their recent political activities, coupled with endorsements from allies, have fuelled speculation that they are positioning themselves as the region's preferred candidate for the coveted position.
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