Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility

As uproar over the setting up of an Ebola isolation and treatment facility in Kenya gains momentum, some health experts are questioning how safe and effective the centre is in preventing exposure of the virus to healthcare workers and the surrounding population.
The experts warn that without proper containment measures, Kenya risks an Ebola outbreak.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…