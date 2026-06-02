Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Doctors strike over failure by Meru county to implement return-to-work deal

By Phares Mutembei | Jun. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Doctors during a past nationwide strike. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) members in Meru county have gone on strike, after the end of a 21-day strike notice.

The doctors withdrew services to protest the failure by the county government to implement a return-to-work agreement signed on May 12, 2026.

Led by KMPDU Upper Eastern Secretary Timothy Muriuki, the medics said the executive had failed to address various issues, including staff shortage, lack of promotions and disparities in salaries.

The union said for a long time its members had endured unfair labour practises.

The health workers said they had no study leave and are forced to endure long working hours, and the executive had not employed contracted staff under permanent and pensionable terms.

Dr Muriuki said after the Governor Isaac Mutuma administration failed to honor the return-to-work formula, they resolved to down tools as a last resort, with the hope that the issues would be addressed expeditiously.

"We realise there will be an aspect of inconveniences that our patients will experience 

 They can seek services in neighbouring counties of Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo," he said.

"In the meantime, we are also seeking fruitful negotiations with our employer, so that we can address these matters as soon as possible," he added.

Dr Koome Guantai, an orthopaedic and spine surgeon who has worked in Meru for over a decade, lamented that they were burdened with the work load due to severe understaffing.

"We have doctors working for 14 straight hours. We have a severe shortage of staff at the moment," Dr Guantai said.

They demanded that doctors on contract be employed on permanent and pensionable terms to improve services.

"We had appealed to the county that, based on the current staff shortages at all our level four and level five facilities, current contracted doctors be absorbed under permanent and pensionable terms," Dr Guantai said.

 He also cited disparities in salaries between doctors employed by the County Public Service Board and hospital boards.

Guantai argued that since they were doing the same work, some should not earn less than others.

"We are not asking for ridiculous salaries. These doctors are serving the residents of Meru and Kenyans at large," he said.

They protested the reallocation of funds meant to address their issues in the 2025-2026 budget, and appealed to the Meru county assembly to intervene. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

KMPDU Meru Doctors Strike Meru County Government Governor Isaac Mutuma
.

Latest Stories

Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Families mourn loved ones as calm returns to Nanyuki town
Central
By Amos Kiarie
28 mins ago
Gor urged to replicate 1987 feat in Champs League
Football
By Rodgers Eshitemi
1 hr ago
Soni celebrates Madaraka in style
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Ebola center deal met with fire and brimstone
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why lobby group wants Basic Education PS Bitok sent home
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved