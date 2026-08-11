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Stop branding rivals 'moles', Kioni cautions opposition leaders

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 11, 2026
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Jubilee Deputy party leader, Jeremiah Kioni, at the Spice FM studio on August 11, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has urged the opposition to close ranks and present a united front against President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 11, on Spice FM, Kioni said the stakes are higher than in 2022 because the opposition will be up against an incumbent rather than an open field.

"The reality that should hit us as the opposition is that we should not lie to people that we are united while calling other people in the opposition 'moles,'" said Kioni.

He contrasted the coming poll with the 2022 election, noting that former President Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement had forced voters to choose between two newcomers to the top job.

"It will be hard if we, the opposition, act as if this is 2022 because then Uhuru was going home; we had to pick from people outside government between Ruto and Raila. In 2027, Ruto is fighting for his survival if you don't factor that he will win," observed Kioni.

He called on opposition parties to sharpen their policy agenda rather than rely on personality politics, arguing that without a clear alternative voters could simply hand Ruto a second term.

"If you are seeking the presidency or asking Kenyans to elect someone as president, you must demonstrate what that person will do differently from William Ruto," he argued.

He also faulted politicians for leaning on tribal arithmetic, saying the 1993 constitution failed to protect smaller communities in electoral matters.

"There is a narrative of numbers that I don't like that is not even encouraged in our constitution, one that would always lead us the wrong way: the numbers of saying others are so big and others are small that they do not matter. That mentality is poor and primitive," he added.

On prospects of a formal opposition coalition, Kioni said he doubted the bloc had the resources to fund a nomination process that would produce a single candidate to face Ruto.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni
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