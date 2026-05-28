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US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers

By Mercy Kahenda and Pkemoi Ngenoh | May. 28, 2026
A health worker measures the temperature of a patient suspected of having Ebola as she is transported to Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

Shock and uproar have greeted reports that the United States plans to send to Kenya its citizens infected with the deadly Ebola virus, even as the government says it welcomes the move, describing the engagement as necessary.

According to reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, a quarantine facility—approved by the Kenyan government—would be set up to hold American citizens who have been exposed to, or are at high risk of testing positive for, the virus in the region.

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