Kenya races against time to save mothers and newborns in marginalised counties

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At least 5,000 mothers die annually in Kenya due to pregnancy-related complications, as experts push for urgent action to improve maternal and newborn care. [File,Standard]

The national government is working closely with respective organisations to help reduce high maternal and newborn deaths in marginalised counties.

The partnership comes at a time when Kenya is recording at least 15 deaths of mothers dying every single day to birth related complication, in addition to 92 babies dying each day.

Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth has noted that at least 26 out of 47 counties are recording the highest maternal deaths.

"We need to concentrate on 26 countries, create solutions to avoid the high death," Dr. Amoth said during the ongoing International Maternal Newborn Health Conference 2026, held in Nairobi.

Counties with the highest maternal death rates in Kenya, according to data from the Ministry of Health, include Siaya, Tana River, Garissa, Isiolo, West Pokot, Homa Bay, Wajir, Kilifi, and Machakos.

Nationally, post-partum haemorrhage (PPH) remains the leading cause of maternal deaths.

In babies, the leading causes of death include prematurity (34 per cent), asphyxia (32 per cent), and sepsis.

Ahmed Sherif, Head of International Programmes at Baitulmaal, attributes the high maternal and neonatal deaths in Wajir County largely to poor nutrition among expectant mothers.

Baitulmaal, a health-focused organisation, is working closely with the Ministry of Health and county governments to support maternal nutrition during pregnancy, aiming to improve the health of mothers and ensure safer births.

The organisation is also rolling out a comprehensive maternal and newborn health programme in underserved areas, where families struggle to access essential healthcare services.

“With a focus on hospitals, healthcare, livelihoods, and education, maternal deaths can become a thing of the past,” Baitulmaal said during the conference.

The initiative includes training healthcare providers, leaders, and health managers on the prevention and management of PPH.

It also involves the provision of essential commodities to control bleeding, as well as improving access to safe blood for transfusion in cases of excessive bleeding.

“It is worrying that the World Health Organisation has classified Kenya among countries with high maternal mortality rates. Strengthening maternal health interventions will significantly improve the quality of life for both mothers and babies, during pregnancy and at birth,” said Zahra Ahmed, Baitulmaal Programme Manager.

Beyond training and drug supply, the organisation is equipping maternal health facilities with critical infrastructure, including incubators for newborn care and suction machines.

It has also distributed nutritional supplements to lactating mothers and children under five, alongside fortified porridge to boost maternal nutrition.

The programme is currently being implemented in Wajir County, which ranks among the regions with the highest maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.

“Wajir and Mandera are among the hardest-hit counties. Many expectant mothers cannot afford adequate food. Providing supplements and fortified porridge helps improve their nutritional status,” Ahmed added.

According to global statistics, nearly one-third of maternal and newborn deaths occur in Africa, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions to address preventable causes.

Riham Mahmoud, Baitulmaal Regional Delegate, noted that the maternal and newborn health programme in Wajir will be expanded to other high-burden counties and even to countries such as Sudan.

The organisation is also training healthcare workers who can be deployed in conflict-affected regions to save the lives of mothers and babies.

“Humanitarian crises limit access to quality maternal care, leading to preventable deaths. We are working with emergency response teams to ensure timely interventions whenever a mother requires hospital delivery. Conflict should not cost the lives of mothers and babies,” Mahmoud said.

She added that emergency response teams, comprising gynaecologists, paediatricians, and nurses, are being deployed to provide life-saving care in crisis settings.

Mahmoud further emphasised the importance of maternal mental health, noting that psychological well-being plays a critical role in both maternal and newborn outcomes.

“Some newborn deaths occur because mothers are unable to provide adequate care due to mental health challenges. A mother can only breastfeed and care for her baby effectively if she is mentally stable,” she said.