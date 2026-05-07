Kitui leaders hit out at Duale for his 'arrogant' camel remarks

Health CS Aden Duale herding camels . [Courtesy]
A section of leaders from Kitui County have criticised Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over what they termed as insensitive remarks following deadly clashes between farmers and pastoralists from North Eastern region.
The leaders termed Duale’s comments, in which he appeared to mock the farming community, reckless and likely to inflame tensions at a time
when more than 10 people have been killed in recent clashes.
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