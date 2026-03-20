×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Preventable deaths persist as 15 mothers, 92 newborns die daily

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A nurse attends to a patient at the newborn unit. [File, Standard]

Kenya loses at least 15 mothers and 92 newborns every day, not because the causes are unknown, but because solutions are still not consistently implemented.

As global health experts prepare to gather in Nairobi next week for the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference (IMNHC 2026), the country is confronting a stark reality. Despite progress made in access to care, preventable deaths continue to occur within health facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health’s March 2026 report, about 5,000 women die annually from pregnancy and childbirth-related complications, with a maternal mortality ratio of 355 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Newborn deaths remain high at approximately 30,000 each year, many occurring within the first week of life.

Health experts say the persistence of these deaths reflects systemic failures in quality of care.

“These are preventable deaths. The problem is not a lack of knowledge. There are gaps in supplies, staffing, and timely care,” said Edward Serem, the Head of Division of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health at the Ministry of Health.

Postpartum haemorrhage accounts for 37 per cent of maternal deaths, followed by eclampsia and infections.

For newborns, prematurity, birth asphyxia, and sepsis remain the leading causes, conditions that can be managed with timely and effective care.

Over the past decade, Kenya has significantly improved access to maternal health services.

Nearly all women attend at least one antenatal care visit, while 89 per cent of births are attended by skilled personnel and 82 per cent occur in health facilities.

Experts say the crisis lies in what happens after mothers reach the hospital. “You can have a theatre, but no personnel, no blood, or no oxygen. That is not quality care,” Dr Serem said. 

A 2024 assessment found that only 37 per cent of facilities meet the full standards for basic emergency obstetric and newborn care, leaving many unable to manage complications.

Shortages of health workers, essential supplies, and functional equipment continue to undermine care. Weak referral systems also delay emergency response, sometimes forcing patients to rely on motorcycles instead of ambulances.

The burden remains uneven across the country. Counties such as Turkana, Mandera, and Migori record some of the highest deaths, while others like Kirinyaga and Makueni show steady improvement, highlighting disparities in leadership and resource prioritisation.

The IMNHC 2026 conference, set for March 23 to 26 in Nairobi, is expected to bring together about 1,800 participants from more than 100 countries under the theme “Moving Forward Together.”

It will provide a platform to assess progress, share solutions, and confront persistent gaps in maternal and newborn health.

Despite the challenges, Kenya has made measurable strides. The government has expanded service coverage, strengthened policy frameworks, and trained thousands of health workers in emergency obstetric and newborn care.

As Kenya hosts the global conference, it is positioning itself as both a leader in innovation and a country still grappling with preventable deaths. Until the gap between access and quality is closed, experts warn, mothers and newborns will continue to die, despite medics knowing how to save them.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Maternal Health Postpartum Haemorrhage Maternal Deaths International Maternal Newborn Health Conference
.

Latest Stories

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane
22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
22 mins ago
Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping
Smart Harvest
By Watsson Messo
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane 22 mins ago
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
By Ndung’u Gachane 22 mins ago
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved