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Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals

By Ndungu Gachane | May. 7, 2026
President William Ruto and President Samia Suluhu in Dodoma, Tanzania, on May 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto is in a spot for prioritising diplomatic relations between Kenya and Tanzania over the lives of Kenyans.

Human rights defenders and politicians say it is unpatriotic for the President to visit Tanzania and fail to defend Kenyans who were killed, tortured or deported last year.

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