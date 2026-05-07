One Africa, one voice: Why Kiswahili is continent's missing link

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Kiswahili is the only language with a continental footprint large enough to serve as a practical unifier. [File, Standard]

I recently undertook a road journey across Africa on an overland truck, travelling from Nairobi through Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and finally into South Africa. It was not merely a physical crossing of borders, but an opportunity to observe the continent from the ground — from the roads, markets, bus stops and the informal trading centres where Africa’s real economy lives.

Across these countries, one truth stood out: African people share an indefatigable spirit. From Dodoma to Harare, from Blantyre to Gaborone, people rise early, work long hours and trade despite inflation, weak currencies and infrastructure gaps. The similarity of daily life is so striking that one could easily mistake Lusaka for Nairobi or Dar-es-Salaam. Our economic realities mirror each other more than our political narratives admit.

Much of Africa’s economy is informal and road based. The roadside trader, the open-air market, the boda boda stage and the mobile money agent form the backbone of daily commerce. These informal systems employ most Africans and keep cities functioning even when formal institutions falter. Yet despite sharing the same economic DNA, African states continue to operate as isolated silos.

These divisions are not natural. They are learned — and reinforced through education, media narratives and governance structures that prioritise national identity over continental belonging.

If Africa is to meaningfully integrate — not just on paper but in lived reality — it must first integrate linguistically. Language is the most powerful and lowest-cost infrastructure for cooperation. It reduces transaction costs, builds trust, improves labour mobility and makes trade intuitive rather than bureaucratic. No customs union, free trade agreement or development corridor can succeed without a shared means of everyday communication.

Kiswahili offers Africa a historic opportunity. Already spoken by over 200 million people as a first or second language across East, Central and parts of Southern Africa, Kiswahili is indigenous, neutral and deeply rooted in African trade and culture. It does not belong to any single ethnic group or state. It is the only language with a continental footprint large enough to serve as a practical unifier.

The bold step now is deliberate scaling. By 2030, African governments could adopt a harmonised education policy requiring Kiswahili to be taught in schools across the continent as a compulsory second language. This would not replace national languages, but complement them. Such a move would cost a fraction of what Africa currently spends on physical infrastructure yet deliver outsized returns in social cohesion and economic integration.

A harmonised continental Kiswahili curriculum would also create thousands of jobs and new avenues for cultural exchange. Teachers, curriculum developers, examiners, authors and translators would be needed across Africa. This would encourage professional mobility as educators move between countries to teach, train and collaborate — accelerating cultural understanding, strengthening ties and giving young Africans opportunities to live, work and learn across borders.

By 2050, Africa could have over 500 million Kiswahili speakers. By 2060, more than one billion.

At that point, Africa would possess a shared language spanning 54 countries and over 1.5 billion people. Trade would become easier, labour mobility would increase, regional supply chains would deepen, and Pan-African media, education, technology and political dialogue would flourish.

Africa already shares its roads, markets and struggles. What remains is to share a language — and with it, a common destiny.

—The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya