Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance

For more than a decade, antiretroviral therapy has transformed HIV from a fatal infection into a manageable chronic condition. [Courtesy]

A major African-led research initiative is reshaping how the world detects and manages HIV treatment failure, as scientists warn that poor adherence and emerging drug resistance are quietly undermining progress in the global response. The multi-country Ndovu Study is generating critical real-world evidence expected to influence treatment guidelines across Africa and beyond, at a time when millions rely on modern antiretroviral therapy (ART) to survive and remain healthy.

Researchers in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho and Mozambique are collaborating on a landmark study to answer one of the most pressing clinical questions facing HIV programmes: what should be done when first-line therapy stops working, particularly when resistance develops to dolutegravir, the backbone of current treatment worldwide.