The Standard

Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance

By Rodgers Otiso | Feb. 23, 2026
For more than a decade, antiretroviral therapy has transformed HIV from a fatal infection into a manageable chronic condition. [Courtesy]

A major African-led research initiative is reshaping how the world detects and manages HIV treatment failure, as scientists warn that poor adherence and emerging drug resistance are quietly undermining progress in the global response. The multi-country Ndovu Study is generating critical real-world evidence expected to influence treatment guidelines across Africa and beyond, at a time when millions rely on modern antiretroviral therapy (ART) to survive and remain healthy.

Researchers in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho and Mozambique are collaborating on a landmark study to answer one of the most pressing clinical questions facing HIV programmes: what should be done when first-line therapy stops working, particularly when resistance develops to dolutegravir, the backbone of current treatment worldwide.

Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Edwin Sifuna: The surging political firestorm that is hard to ignore
Pray and fast, but also take care of care of animals during Lent
Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
