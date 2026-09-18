The silent pandemic: Why Kenya must act on mental health crisis among police officers and frontline workers

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President William Ruto presided over the Passing-out Parade of GSU Recruits, Embakasi, Nairobi on Sept 18, 2026. [PCS]

Mental illness is increasingly emerging as one of the most serious public-health and governance challenges of our time. Yet it often remains hidden behind silence, stigma and the expectation that individuals must simply “be strong.” Recent episodes of violent attacks and disturbing incidents involving people in different parts of society should therefore be treated as an urgent warning: mental health can no longer be managed as a private matter or an afterthought.

Mental health affects everyone. No profession, social class, gender or position of authority provides complete immunity. While not every person is living with a diagnosable mental illness, every person can experience psychological distress and may become vulnerable when exposed to prolonged stress, trauma, grief, violence, insecurity or overwhelming life circumstances. The central policy question is therefore not whether mental illness can affect us, but whether our institutions are prepared to prevent, identify and respond to psychological distress before it becomes a crisis.

Police officers carry an invisible burden

Police officers and other frontline workers operate in environments that routinely expose them to human suffering. A police officer may be called to respond to a catastrophic road traffic accident involving severely injured or dying victims. The same officer may later attend a murder scene, confront armed violence, witness the death or injury of a colleague, investigate cases involving children and families, or participate in the recovery and removal of dead bodies from scenes of crime.

These experiences do not simply disappear when a shift ends. Repeated exposure to death, violence and suffering can accumulate over time. The psychological impact varies from one individual to another depending on personal resilience, previous experiences, available social support and the frequency and severity of traumatic exposure. Without appropriate support, cumulative trauma may contribute to depression, anxiety, harmful substance use, burnout, sleep disorders and, for some individuals, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The danger is that early warning signs are frequently missed. A previously calm officer may become withdrawn, irritable or unusually aggressive. Another may suffer persistent insomnia, nightmares, emotional numbness, difficulty concentrating or loss of interest in family and social life. Some may begin relying on alcohol or other harmful coping mechanisms. In institutions where psychological distress is interpreted as weakness, officers may hide their suffering until their mental state has deteriorated significantly.

The crisis of stigma and the myth of strength

One of the greatest barriers to mental-health care is stigma. Many people fear being labelled unstable, weak, unreliable or unfit for responsibility. This problem can be particularly severe in security institutions and other professions where courage, discipline and emotional toughness are highly valued.

The belief that “strong people do not suffer from mental illness” is both dangerous and scientifically misguided. Strength does not make a person immune to trauma. In fact, highly committed professionals may continue functioning for long periods while silently carrying serious psychological distress. Silence should never be mistaken for wellness.

Mental-health policy must therefore move beyond awareness campaigns alone. Institutions must create conditions in which seeking help is confidential, respected and safe. Employees should never have to choose between protecting their mental health and protecting their careers.

The policy and institutional gap

The current crisis exposes a major gap between recognising mental health as an important national issue and building practical systems capable of managing it. Too often, intervention occurs after a tragedy, violent incident, suicide attempt, severe breakdown or public scandal. This is reactive management. A modern mental-health system must be preventive, proactive and integrated into everyday institutional life.

Police services and government institutions require stronger occupational mental-health frameworks. Exposure to traumatic incidents should trigger structured psychological support rather than being treated as an ordinary occupational hazard. A police officer who has attended multiple fatal accidents, murder scenes or other traumatic incidents should not simply be expected to continue working indefinitely without assessment of psychological wellbeing.

Another important gap is the absence or weakness of systematic monitoring. Many organisations do not have adequately resourced mental-health units, confidential referral pathways, routine screening mechanisms, trauma-response protocols or sufficient numbers of qualified mental-health professionals to support employees. Where services exist, they may be poorly known, difficult to access or undermined by fear of disclosure.

What Kenya must do now

The response to the mental health crisis must be treated as a national policy priority. The following reforms should be considered urgently:

Establish mandatory workplace mental-wellness systems: Every security and government institution should establish a formal, adequately resourced mental-health and wellness framework with clear responsibility for prevention, screening, referral, treatment and follow-up.

Introduce routine and confidential psychological screening: Police officers and other high-risk workers should receive periodic, confidential mental-health assessments. Screening should be preventive and supportive, not punitive.

Create mandatory post-trauma support protocols: Following serious incidents—including fatal accidents, mass-casualty events, violent attacks, murder scenes and the death or serious injury of colleagues—affected personnel should have timely access to professional psychological assessment and trauma-informed support.

Strengthen peer-support and referral systems: Selected officers and staff should receive training to recognise early warning signs, provide basic peer support and facilitate confidential referral to qualified professionals.

Protect confidentiality and careers: Clear safeguards must ensure that employees seeking legitimate mental-health support are not automatically subjected to discrimination, humiliation or unnecessary career penalties.

Build specialised mental-health capacity: Institutions should recruit and retain qualified psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors and other mental-health professionals with expertise in trauma and occupational mental health.

Allocate a dedicated budget: Mental wellness cannot remain an unfunded policy aspiration. National and institutional budgets should include dedicated resources for prevention, counselling, trauma response, treatment, research and workforce development.

Train supervisors and commanders: Managers and commanders are often the first people to notice behavioural changes. They should be trained to identify warning signs, respond appropriately and refer staff without stigma.

Establish a national occupational mental-health database and reporting framework: Government should develop anonymised, ethical systems for monitoring trends in psychological distress, trauma exposure, suicide, attempted suicide, substance-related problems and other mental-health indicators among high-risk workers.

Strengthen research and evidence-based policy: Kenya needs reliable research on the psychological impact of policing and other frontline occupations. Policy should be guided by evidence rather than assumptions or isolated reactions after tragedies.

From reaction to prevention

The most important reform is a change in institutional philosophy. We must stop waiting for people to collapse before we ask whether they were suffering. We must stop waiting for violence, suicide, or a public crisis before mental health becomes a priority. Prevention means identifying distress early, reducing exposure-related harm where possible and ensuring that professional help is available without shame.

Mental wellness should be treated in the same manner as physical safety. An institution that provides protective equipment but ignores repeated psychological injury is protecting only part of its workforce. The mind is not separate from operational readiness, decision-making, family wellbeing or public safety. A psychologically supported workforce is a stronger, safer and more effective workforce.

A national call to action

The rise in visible mental-health crises should concern every Kenyan. The issue is not limited to hospitals or counselling rooms; it affects families, workplaces, schools, security institutions and the wider society. Police officers deserve particular attention because their daily work places them in repeated contact with trauma and human suffering while society simultaneously expects them to remain composed and resilient.

No one should have to suffer in silence because they fear being judged. No police officer should repeatedly confront traumatic scenes without access to professional support. No government institution should treat mental wellness as an optional welfare activity. And no tragedy should be required before leaders recognise that psychological health is fundamental to human dignity, institutional performance and national security.

Mental illness is not a sign of weakness. Seeking help is not failure. It is a responsible step toward recovery, safety and wellbeing. Kenya must now move decisively from sympathy after tragedy to prevention before tragedy. The silent pandemic is already here. The question is whether our policies, institutions and leaders will respond with the urgency it demands.

“A uniform may protect the body, but it does not make the mind immune to trauma. Behind every badge is a human being who can be wounded by what they see, what they experience and what they are forced to carry in silence.”

Conclusion

The current moment calls for bold leadership and practical reform. Mental health services must be integrated into occupational safety, police welfare and public-sector governance. Mandatory mental-wellness structures, confidential screening, post-trauma interventions, professional treatment, anti-stigma protection and dedicated budget allocations are no longer luxuries; they are necessities.

A nation that expects its frontline workers to protect others must also protect those who carry the invisible wounds of service. The time has come to make mental wellness an institutional responsibility, a budgetary priority and a central pillar of public safety.

“We must stop waiting for a mental breakdown, suicide or tragedy before we ask whether someone needed help. Mental wellness must become an institutional responsibility—not a personal struggle carried in silence.”

The writer is a professor of psychology and a governance and leadership expert