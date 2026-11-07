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Nairobi United motivated by sponsorship deal ahead of Gor duel

By Stafford Ondego | Nov. 7, 2026
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Nairobi United CEO Nelson Odaya (left) and SportyBet Country Manager Dianne Maina during unveiling of sponsorship on Thursday. [Stafford Ondego,Standard]

Nairobi United coach Patrick Aussems says he is doing everything possible to ensure they get their first win of the season.

The Belgian, who has endured a tough start at Naibois since joining them in July, will be hoping the former FKF Cup champions turn around their SportPesa Premier League season when they face wounded leaders Gor Mahia at Wang’uru Stadium, Mwea tomorrow.

Despite heavy spending in the transfer window, Naibois are 14th on the log with a paltry four points from five matches (four draws and a loss).

But after receiving a lucrative Sh380 million sponsorship from gaming firm SportyBet on Thursday night, the former AFC Leopards coach wants his side to use the three-year sponsorship deal as a motivation ahead of the K’Ogalo match.

“I know you are still waiting for your first victory, but I call for your support and with the good work of the management and new sponsorship the victory will come very soon. Let continue being together, and everything will be alright,” said Aussems.

His sentiments were echoed by the club’s patron and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who said: “We have indeed come along way as a club. The arrival of the new sponsors is a big boost to the team. But as you all know, we are not happy with our current performance and I talked to both the players and the technical bench about it. Our aim is to win the league this season.”

Naibois chairman Osman Khalif said: “We now need to prove our worth on the pitch. This sponsorship is a huge motivation ahead of the Gor Mahia match on Sunday.”

And for the club’s CEO Nelson Odaya, the new partnership will help them achieve their target of qualifying for CAF Champions League next season. Naibois reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

On her part, SportyBet Kenya Country Manager Dianne Maina said: “We are grateful to walk this journey with a team that has won medals before. We believe our coming on board will reignite the much-needed success this season and help the club go ahead and win trophies.”

While challenging players to take their careers seriously, FKF deputy president McDonald Mariga urged other sponsors to come on board.

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Related Topics

Nairobi United Gor Mahia Patrick Aussems Nelson Odaya
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