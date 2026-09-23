Unpaid allowances, work permit issues: McCarthy lifts lid on Harambee Stars woes ahead of Eritrea AFCON qualifier

Coach Benni McCarthy briefing Harambee Stars players before a training session. [Harambee Stars, Facebook]

Fresh turmoil surrounds Kenya’s preparations for Saturday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Eritrea after head coach Benni McCarthy revealed a series of problems surrounding the national team, including unresolved work permit issues, unpaid allowances and a growing number of players withdrawing from international duty.

The revelations came as the Harambee Stars camp was rocked by reports that players refused to train after demanding payment of outstanding allowances and seeking answers from the Sports Ministry about their welfare.