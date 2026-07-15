Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Immense disappointment': Mbappe rues end of World Cup dream

By AFP | Jul. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup semi-final to Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026. (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe rued the end of France's World Cup dream on Tuesday, blaming tactical and technical blunders for his side's 2-0 semi-final defeat to France.

Mbappe had emerged as one of the stars of the tournament during France's run to the last four, rattling in eight goals at the tip of a free-scoring attack that delighted fans worldwide.

But the 27-year-old French captain's dreams of a third straight World Cup final appearance ended abruptly as Spain outplayed Les Bleus at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mbappe told French broadcaster M6 that the loss had been a "huge disappointment" for the French squad.

"I don't think we played the match we wanted to play -- whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance level," Mbappe said.

"And when you don't do what you're supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win," the Real Madrid star added.

"Our goal was to press them high up the pitch to prevent them from settling into that slow, controlled rhythm -- because when it comes to controlling the game, they are better than us. We failed to do that."

Mbappe pinpointed the crux of the problem in midfield, where France's duo of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni rapidly found themselves over-run by Spain's triumvirate of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

"We kept finding ourselves outnumbered 3-on-2 in midfield," Mbappe said. "And against Spain, that's a real problem...When you put it all together, the result is a defeat. It's a huge disappointment."

Mbappe said France's crestfallen squad were determined to bounce back after digesting the lessons of the loss.

"It was a dream for us to reach the final, to give our country the chance to keep dreaming and to make history," he said.

"Now, it is something we have to face with our heads held high. I believe that when you win, you win with your head held high; so when you lose, you have to lose with your head held high, too.

"But right now, there is immense disappointment. I find it hard to put into words just how disappointed the squad and I are.

"Yet even if it might seem a bit robotic at times, we have to pick ourselves up, go on vacation, and move on to the next chapter. Because football waits for no one. We have to start over, put this failure behind us, and learn from it."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup France vs Spain
.

Latest Stories

State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
Business
By Macharia Kamau
56 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
National
By David Odongo
56 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC receipts to push Kenya's forex reserves to 7-month high - CBK
Business
By Brian Ngugi
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
By Ndung’u Gachane 56 mins ago
Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 56 mins ago
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 56 mins ago
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
By David Odongo 56 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved