Man United complete signing of Brazilian Andrey Santos from Chelsea

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Manchester United new signing Andrey Santos [Man United website]

Manchester United have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth 50million pounds. (Sh8.6 billion)

The transfer includes an initial £48m fee plus £2m in add-ons, while Chelsea have also secured a 10% sell-on clause.

The Brazil international had faced uncertainty over regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s lack of European football and Moises Caicedo’s contract extension until 2033 making his path to the first team more difficult.

Santos becomes the first permanent signing under Michael Carrick at Old Trafford. The move comes on the same day reports suggested United were also progressing in talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £36m.

United are still considering a move for Ederson this summer, despite earlier complications linked to a medical issue. Santos is not being viewed as a replacement for him.

Santos joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023 and has since had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.