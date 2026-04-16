Rice 'doesn't care' about Arsenal critics after reaching Champions League semis

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Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice reacts after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final vs Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on April 15, 2026. [Adrian Dennis / AFP]

Declan Rice said reaching another Champions League semi-final was "an amazing achievement" for Arsenal despite failing to silence their critics in a 0-0 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Gunners progressed 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Kai Havertz's late winner in the Portuguese capital last week.

Arsenal, who have never won the Champions League, were knocked out in the last four by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain last season.

They will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals for the chance to take on PSG or Bayern Munich in Budapest next month.

"To go back-to-back semi-finals is an is an amazing achievement for this group," Rice told TNT Sports. "We want to now go one step further than last year and get to the final."

Yet a stalemate short on excitement at the Emirates did little to set up Mikel Arteta's men for a potential Premier League title decider away to Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, a run which includes losing the League Cup final to City and being dumped out of the FA Cup by second-tier Southampton.

"Positivity all the way," added Rice. "Who cares what people think. All that matters is what this group thinks, what the manager thinks, and we're in another semi-final. I'm delighted."

City trail Arsenal by six points at the top of the table but have a game in hand on the leaders and home advantage when they face off this weekend.

"Our record this year has been amazing in all competitions," said Rice.

"How much (do) you want it? I know I'll be ready, I know the boys will be ready, so let's go!"