Mathare United edge New Mathare FC in slum derby

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Action between Mathare United FC and New Mathare FC during 1XBet Mtaani Football For Good Initiative friendly match held at the Mathare Depot Grounds in Nairobi at the weekend. [Mathare United, File]

Mathare United FC edged New Mathare FC 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Mathare Depot Grounds in Nairobi at the weekend.

Daglas Mokaya’s freekick goal in the 30th minute was enough to send the over 3000 fans into delirium in the adrenaline filled Slum Derby.

The third edition of 1XBet Mtaani Football For Good Initiative grassroots initiative aims to support local talent and strengthen community engagement by bringing football closer to the people and creating meaningful opportunities for young players in the dilapidated slum.

Built around the ‘Football for Good’ platform, the initiative combines matchday energy and experience with mentorship to have a local impact.

Besides the well graced friendly match, Mathare United FC players led by assistant coach Gabriel ‘Kingi’ Njoroge, midfielder Steve Kimari and goalkeeper Robert Mboya held a mentorship session with the New Mathare FC players, sharing their tips, experiences, and real stories about life as professional athletes.

It was a unique opportunity for New Mathare FC players to learn, grow, and see a path forward in their football journey.

“I’m overwhelmed by emotions to come back to this pitch where I used to play bare feet as a kid. Back then, it was our dream to play for Mathare United so coming back here as a Mathare United player really means a lot me.

“I’m grateful to all parties who have come up with this project to bridge the gap between us and the grassroots teams. It’s a big inspiration for these upcoming players, getting to interact and play with us.

“We should have more of such initiatives to give hope to them, and the community as a whole, that they too can make it in life through football,” said Kimari.

On his part, Njoroge reckoned: “This pitch is so important in the history of Mathare United because it’s where the club was born. Coming back here to play against an upcoming team like New Mathare FC means a lot to the Mathare community.

“I’m so impressed by the talent I’ve seen in the team and the young boys have what it takes to make it in football. I’m not surprised that they are currently top of MUFC 2 in their league because you can see they have good and quality players in their team. If they keep the focus, these boys can play in established leagues in Europe.”

The community football initiative that goes beyond the 90 minutes on pitch is built on “Football for Good” platform that brings together professional athletes, young aspiring players, and local residents for a day of sport, mentorship, and meaningful connection.

“We believe that football is more than a game — it is a platform for opportunity, unity, and growth in communities like Mathare,” the gaming firm representative noted.

“It’s about mentorship, empowerment, and leaving a lasting impact. By bridging the gap between elite football and local passion, the project aims to uplift young players and connect with the community through shared values and support.”

At the end of the friendly match, New Mathare FC received a full donation of essential football equipment, including: balls, training bibs, goal nets, space markers, cones, agility ladders and whistles.

While receiving the football accessories, New Mathare FC captain Jeremiah Ochieng stated: “This has been a great match and an opportunity to learn from our big brothers Mathare United FC.

“We might have lost to them but we have gained a lot today. We are grateful for this game because it’s very rare for a Premier League team to come down to this level. We are very happy for this experience which we believe will go a long way in encouraging our side to strive and achieve all our goals this season.”