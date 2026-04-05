Victor Wanyama: The Lion of Muthurwa who roared in Europe

Victor Wanyama reacts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations vs Tanzania at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. [File, AFP]

When Victor Wanyama finally said, “I lived it, I loved it, and I gave it everything,” it was more than a farewell.

It was the closing chapter of a story that began in Muthurwa in Nairobi, where dreams of playing at the highest level of football often feel out of reach.