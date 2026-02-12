×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Messi out with hamstring strain as Puerto Rico match delayed

By AFP | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball past Matias Lugo during a friendly match between Ecuador's Barcelona and Inter Miami at the Banco Pichincha Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 7, 2026. (Marcos PIN / AFP)

Lionel Messi missed practice for Inter Miami on Wednesday with a nagging left hamstring strain that pushed the squad to delay a match in Puerto Rico, the MLS club announced.

The Argentine star and Inter Miami captain suffered the injury in a 2-2 draw with Barcelona de Guayaquil in Ecuador last Saturday.

Messi underwent further testing that determined the extent of the strain.

"Unfortunately, I felt some muscle tightness in the last match," Messi said in a team statement.

Exactly when Messi might return is uncertain, the club saying his gradual return to training "will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days."

The defending champion Herons open the 2026 MLS campaign at Los Angeles FC on February 21.

Inter Miami was supposed to face Ecuadoran side Independiente del Valle on Friday in Puerto Rico but the team announced the match has been delayed to February 26 -- three days before they are set to play at MLS rival Orlando.

"We were really looking forward to seeing you," Messi told Puerto Rico fans in the statement. "So together with the club we worked on finding an alternative date to be able to travel and play in Puerto Rico.

"We know the excitement and the desire you have to watch an Inter Miami match, and it will be very special to make it happen soon."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lionel Messi Inter Miami
.

Latest Stories

Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Opinion
By David Omwoyo
1 hr ago
Career secrecy is bad for employees, employers, and the future of work
Opinion
By Nyambura Muhoro
1 hr ago
Public, not judiciary, is the ultimate judge of journalism
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved