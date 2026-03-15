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Public institutions are not corridors of deals, but service

By Editorial | Mar. 15, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome chats with President William Ruto during the swearing-in of twenty Judges of the High Court and conferment of the Rank of Senior Counsel at State House, Nairobi on May 14, 2024.[PCS]

The revelation that top government offices have been turned into corridors for billion-shilling deals is not just another scandal; it is a disturbing reflection of how deeply corruption has penetrated our institutions.

In a shocking story in this newspaper elsewhere, an unholy trinity has been exposed where, in August last year, 14 people met in a conference room in Mombasa and decided on how Sh60 billion of taxpayers’ money would be spent. The three arms of government were represented in secret negotiations that allowed fat allowances and pensions for judicial officers.

This would have the Judiciary “rescue” the National Government Constituency Development Fund, a Sh55.9 billion political slush fund facing a constitutional challenge in court. In return, Parliament would approve massive increases to judges’ allowances. 

Coming shortly after disturbing details on how fraudsters can exploit the prestige and perceived authority of State offices to deceive unsuspecting investors, the country is treading on dangerous grounds. By presenting forged documents, impersonating senior officials, and conducting meetings within government premises, the fraudsters create an illusion of legitimacy. 

That such schemes could unfold within official buildings raises uncomfortable questions about security, oversight, and accountability in public institutions. Government offices should symbolise transparency, service, and lawful administration. Instead, they are increasingly becoming theatres where sophisticated fraud is staged.

The mere fact that criminals can access sensitive offices, arrange meetings, and transact deals worth billions without raising an alarm is alarming. It exposes glaring weaknesses in institutional safeguards and internal controls. Equally troubling is the psychological manipulation involved.

Many investors fall prey not because they are careless, but because they trust the authority associated with State institutions. When someone claims to represent a senior government official or conducts business within government buildings, the assumption of legitimacy becomes almost automatic.

But beyond the audacity of the criminals lies a more troubling reality: such schemes thrive in environments where accountability is weak. If security protocols were strictly enforced, impersonators would not access sensitive offices. If internal verification systems worked efficiently, forged documents would be detected immediately. 

The continued exposure of such scams risks eroding public trust in government. Investors, both local and international, may begin to question whether deals linked to government offices are legitimate. Corruption and fraud do not thrive in isolation; they flourish in environments where systems are weak and accountability is rare. To protect public resources and restore confidence in public institutions, the corridors of power must cease being fraudsters’ playgrounds.

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National Government Constituency Development Fund War on Corruption Political Campaigns Unholy Trinity
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