Kenyan farmers don't lack land or rain, make machinery affordable

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Kambiti East mango farmers chairman Mr Patrick Sila demonstrating to his colleagues on procedures of drying mangos in Murang’a. Drying helps to cut post harvest losses. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Many nations search far and wide for food security, yet part of Kenya’s solution has been quietly sitting in our fields for years. An old Indian proverb captures this truth well: ‘Bagal mein chhora, shehar mein dindora’.

The child is under your arm, yet you are beating drums across town searching for him. I learned this sobering proverb more than two decades ago because it reminds us that solutions are often closer than we think.

That lesson has remained with me over the past three years as Green Africa Group collaborated with SCG International of Thailand and Kubota Japan, not only in boardrooms but also in farmers’ fields across Kenya. Our goal was simple: introduce a walking tractor suitable for smallholder farms while understanding what farmers truly need. The experience has been humbling.

Kenyan farmers do not need complex transformation theories first. They need timely quality seed, practical training, reliable tools, and systems designed for the scale of local farming.

This weekend alone served as a strong reminder of that reality. While working with rice farmers in Mwea, demonstrations were held directly in their fields. The joy on many farmers’ faces was unmistakable. They could immediately see the difference between exhausting labour and empowering tools.

Yesterday, at the University of Nairobi’s Kanyariri farm in Kiambu County, we also took part in a ploughing contest using our affordable AgroPro 365 multipurpose walking tractor, where the results spoke clearly. When properly supported, farming can be both productive and surprisingly affordable. Events like the Kenya Ploughing Organisation competitions gently remind us that agriculture is a practical science best learned on the soil itself.

Agriculture is a vital pillar of our economy and the backbone of rural communities. However, according to statistics from various well-known global sources, Africa remains the least mechanised farming region in the world. In much of sub-Saharan Africa, there are only about two tractors per 1,000 hectares of farmland.

In India, the number is around 40; in Thailand, between 40 and 60; in the United States, more than 200; and in Japan, over 300. Simply put, one tractor in Africa often serves thousands of people, while in advanced farming systems, it supports fewer than 100. The gap is not just about machinery; it reflects the difference between exhausting labour and productive agriculture.

Proper mechanisation, along with better seed and farmer training, can increase farm productivity by 30 to 50 per cent across Africa.

This isn’t just about more maize or rice. It means school fees paid on time, stable household incomes, and renewed confidence in rural life. In many ways, farm productivity is one of the quickest ways to turn rainfall into dignity.

This is why institutions like KALRO deserve recognition. For decades, they have generated agricultural knowledge, improved seed varieties, and practical innovations aimed at increasing farm productivity.

In many ways, the language we are rediscovering in the field is the same language KALRO has used for years. The real challenge has rarely been a lack of ideas. Instead, it has been turning knowledge into consistent actions that farmers can depend on.

Quality seed and timely inputs are crucial for this transition. A farmer who receives good seed at the right time, together with training and the right tools, is already on the path to a successful season.

Agriculture will always face uncertainties, but with strong foundations, the farming cycle becomes far more predictable than we sometimes assume.

Leadership does not create value; it protects, enables, or destroys it. In agriculture, this involves farmer training, robust extension services, quality inputs, and practical tools accessible to farmers.

Kenya does not require distant agricultural miracles. The solution is already in our soil, our farmers, and our institutions. What we need now is coordination, humility, and the discipline to act. Otherwise, we will keep searching the market for the child who has been under our arm all along. Think Green. Act Green.