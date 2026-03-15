Nancy Gathungu: The lone prophet with the ledger holding State to account

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu before the National Assembly's Cohesion Committee at Continental House, Parliament on April 15,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In a nation accustomed to speeches, launches, and carefully choreographed announcements, one voice arrives quietly—armed not with slogans but with numbers. The voice belongs to the Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu. Her reports rarely come with drama. No rallies. No applause. Just tables, columns, and figures. Yet those quiet pages often shake the country more than political speeches ever could.