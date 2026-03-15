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KMPDU condemns detention of gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 15, 2026
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Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has condemned the detention of 83-year-old gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka at Muthaiga Police Station over allegations of falsifying members’ register records.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Saturday, the union described the arrest of the veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist as troubling and said it had shocked the medical fraternity across the country.

According to the union, Dr Obwaka was arrested earlier in the day at his parking bay at the NSSF Building, where his clinic is located, before being taken to Muthaiga Police Station, where he is currently being held.

KMPDU said the respected practitioner has served Kenyan patients for decades, particularly mothers and families, and his arrest has caused concern among doctors, members of the Kenya Hospital Association, staff at The Nairobi Hospital, and the wider medical community.

The union said Dr Obwaka is being accused of falsifying the register of members, a responsibility it noted falls under the mandate of the Office of the Company Secretary. 

KMPDU further argued that the senior doctor was not present when the alleged irregularities in the records are said to have occurred.

The doctors’ union also raised concern over reports that authorities declined to grant Dr Obwaka cash bail despite the offence being bailable under Kenyan law, allegedly citing unspecified “instructions from above.”

KMPDU demanded that the veteran doctor be treated with dignity and accorded his constitutional rights, while calling on authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention.

The union further urged investigative agencies to follow due legal process and avoid intimidation or harassment while pursuing the matter.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah said the union will continue monitoring the case and is prepared to take lawful measures to protect the rights and dignity of its members.

“Dr Obwaka is a senior citizen, a decorated medical professional and a respected member of Kenya’s medical community. Any investigation involving him must be conducted transparently, lawfully and with the utmost respect for his rights and reputation,” he stated.

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