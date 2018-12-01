You can make delicacies like rabbit sausages and sell.

The festive season is here again. Kenyans from all walks of life are preparing to celebrate in different ways. Some will travel to rural areas and holiday destinations while others will celebrate in their usual dwellings.

One thing, however, is common regardless of where the celebrations will be. Food will be at the centre of it.

Kenyans love white as well as red meat. Meat also forms an integral part of recipes in weddings, rite of passage graduation ceremonies, parties for corporates and churches, dowry etc. This is the high season demand all rabbit farmers should take advantage of.

So how can a commercial rabbit farmer milk this rare opportunity?

First, you can approach hotels and event organisers around your area to buy the meat from you or use social media to advertise your products. You can also write flyers and distribute in bus stages and anywhere there are gatherings for contacts.

Be aggressive

There are supermarkets that stock meat in the city and its outskirts. I have personally confirmed that Naivas and Tuskys sell the meat. With this info, you can approach the supermarkets and there is possibility of getting to sell to them because the demand of the meat is high this season.

Negotiate for a good price because you may end up being their full time supplier. Try new supermarkets like Choppies and Carrefour. Foodplus (part of Chandarana supermarket) and the newly established Verdura Groceries are also potential markets.

There are also hotels and restaurants that sell delicacies like rabbit meat specifically for foreign clients. Hotels along the coastal stretch are also good target for rabbit meat since many tourists flock them to sample unique cuisines like rabbit and sea foods.

To spot new markets, get creative and make rabbit meat balls, mshikaki and samosa which you can sell at bus stops, market, in public Service Vehicles and even busy streets.

You can also test the waters by selling to friends, neighbours or work contacts. Use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Whatsapp to reach new clients.

Various religious groups will also be holding end-of year gatherings and this is a good opportunity to popularise rabbit meat.

Butcheries and other meat selling outlets are a good market for rabbit meat. Sell the idea to your local butcher to include it along with other meats.

Remember pork and chicken were once not stocked by such butchers but today they form an integral part of butchery sales.

Be sure to get good prices of the rabbit meat so that you do not go at a loss in the process. I am aware that Hurlingham Butcheries in Nairobi is a potential market for rabbit meat.

House to house awareness is also a creative way to get new ‘recruits’.

How to go about the price challenge

While many people know the benefits of the meat, its availability and price puts them off. It is not easily available and most of the time the price is high at Sh450 to Sh850 per kilo.

Online shopping platforms

The good thing is that during the festive season, many people are willing to spend to have a good time. Finally, take advantage of online shopping trend. Get onto platforms like Jumia and market yourrabbit meat samosa, mshikaki, sausages, roast parts ... Happy holidays!

[George Kibanya, Rabbit breeder Alcare Kenya Ltd 0725893963, [email protected]]