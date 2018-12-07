Amazing skin care tips that will give you that Christmas look

ALSO READ: Chic ways to wear blue pants and transform your style

Christmas is always a party season. A time to catch up with long lost friends and family. A season to end the year in style. It is natural that we all want to look good during this time.

Whether you’re driving home for Christmas to see family, or heading out to parties to see old friends over the festive period, no doubt you will want to look your best.

Here a few tips to help you;

1. Make-up

The holidays are an opportunity to be a little more daring than usual with your makeup looks. You can go full-on glitter crazy, and try on that vibrant eyeshadow you’ve always been too afraid to flaunt.

This is not like going to a formal dinner, this is a fun and celebratory holiday! A bold lipstick shade like a classic flaming red or a very dark matte would stand out perfectly.

2. Hydration

ALSO READ: Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon

Hydration is key to plump up, juicy-looking skin that looks and feels healthy. It’s not a new tip – but it’s a tip worth remembering.

Before you have your morning coffee or tea, try drinking some warm water with lemon. It helps to hydrate the body after a night’s sleep.

It helps to cleanse the liver and gives your body a great boost of vitamin C. N.B For every alcoholic drink you have, match it with a glass of water.

3. Exfoliate your skin

A good face scrub can clean deeply and get rid of dead skin cells. It can also refine the texture of the skin, bring your complexion to life and stimulate cellular regeneration.

There are many exfoliating products available, so it’s important to choose the one that’s right for your skin type. Talk to the cosmetician at your pharmacy; she’ll be happy to help!

ALSO READ: Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

4. Make a batch of bone broth

Bone broth, made from simmering bones from a chicken or turkey carcass, or from beef bones nourishes the body with vital nutrients.

It helps to soothe the gut and it contains collagen and hyaluronic acid that keeps skin firm, plump, smooth and healthy. Simmer the bones with filtered water, apple cider vinegar and any vegetables and spices you may wish to add. The result of which is a very tasty and nourishing broth that is so good for you and your skin.

5. Moisturize deeply

It’s important to use a good face moisturizer day and night. It’s a crucial step in your daily skin care routine! Moisturizers work to retain the skin’s moisture on the surface of the skin by preventing it from evaporating.

And you’ll love the results: soft, supple, glowing skin. Adopt day and night moisturizers for even better results.

6. Eye massage

All those nights partying is bound to leave even young eyes looking tired. To make sure you stay looking bright and alert over Christmas give yourself a little eye massage to get rid of puffy eyes.

Begin at the corner of one of your eyes and work your way up, between your brow bone and your eye, rubbing as you go until you reach the outer edge of your eye.

Repeat along your lower lash line. Also, be careful about where you apply your blusher as applying it too high can make you look tired.