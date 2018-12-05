Photos: Singer Size 8 overjoyed, graduates from training school

Kenyan singer, songwriter and actress Linet Masiro Munyali professionally known as Size 8 has graduated at the Harvesters Global Church Bible training school.

The singer added this feather to her already colourful hat on Sunday, December 2.

Size 8, a mother of one joined other 184 bible scholars including her elder sister Ann to mark their important day as the pioneer class at the institution.

She wrote a celebratory message on her Instagram account expressing her joy for the huge accomplishment.

“The joy in my heart is beyond words. God thank you for the grace you have given me so far…………. I graduated today from Harvesters Global Church bible training school. Most of us run after material wealth first forgetting what the Bible says “what does it profit a man to gain the whole world but loose [sic] his soul. And another verse says “seek ye 1st the Kingdom of God and all these things (food, clothing etc.) shall be added to you.” she posted.

The 31-year-old who started off as a secular musician got saved in 2012, the same year she married her DJ and show host husband Samuel Muraya aka DJ Moh.

This is also when she changed her stage name from Size 8 to Size 8 reborn. The two have a three-year-old daughter Ladasha Belle Muraya.

