The nerve! First female Ballon d'Or winner asked to twerk on stage after lifting trophy

Hegerberg has a sensational season with Lyon (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk moments after becoming the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or - sparking social media outrage.

The Norway international, who plays her club football with Lyon, was invited on stage in Paris to accept her Golden Ball from French DJ Martin Solveig.

After lifting the trophy, Hegerberg addressed the crowd at the star-studded awards show, saying: "I want to ask every young woman to believe in themselves."

She then went to leave the stage but before she could do so was asked by Solveig whether she would like to 'twerk'.

Hegerberg quickly responded 'no' to the bizarre request as the camera panned to Kylian Mbappe, who looked shocked.

Reacting on social media, fans hit out at the strange request.

One Twitter user wrote: "I can't believe the inaugural winner of the women's Ballon d'Or award was asked to twerk by some DJ. One step forward, two steps back."

Another added: "Grown men asking a Ballon d'Or winner to twerk in front of famous people. State."

A third wrote: "Why on earth did you ask her to twerk? Would you ask the same of a man? Absolutely unacceptable!

And a fourth concluded: "Imagine it's the biggest moment of your career and you're asked to twerk just because you're a woman."

Solveig later took to Twitter to issue an apology.

In a video, the French DJ said: "Sincere apologies to anyone I may have offended. My point was I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song.

"Watch the full sequence people who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

He later added: "I explained to Ada the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada."

Luka Modric won the men's version of the Ballon d'Or on Monday, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann, who came second and third respectively.

Upon winning the top prize, the Croatian announced: "It's an unbelievable feeling. It's a big pleasure to be here among all these players.

"I am still trying to realise that I have become part of a group of exceptional players to win the Ballon d'Or throughout history.

"To win means I did something really special on the pitch this year, that's why 2017-18 was the year for me.

"In my career I've realised that hard work and persistence in difficult moments sets the foundation to show your talent. "One phrase I like to say: 'The best things never come easy.' For me to achieve all this, nothing was easy."