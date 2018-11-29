Boy who wrote card to 'dad in heaven' receives heart-warming Royal Mail letter

A schoolboy was given a heart-warming letter by a postman after he wrote a card to his 'dad in heaven'.

Jase Hyndman, seven, did not expect a reply when he sent a birthday card to his dad who died four years ago.

Since then, on his dad's birthday, Jase and his sister have done something to mark the occasion every year in his memory, reports Edinburgh Live.

This year, Jase's birthday card to his dad had a special request - and it was for the postman.

On the front of his card he wrote: ''Mr Postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday. Thanks.''

In response, Jase received an official letter from the Royal Mail assuring him they had ''succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in heaven.''

Signed Sean Milligan, assistant delivery office manager, it read: ''This was a difficult challenge avoiding the stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven.

''However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered.

''Royal Mail's priority is to get our customers mail delivered safely I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely.''

Sharing the post on Facebook, mum Teri wrote: ''I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card...you didn't have to make the effort to do this for a little boy you've never met.''

Teri says that Jase is now determined to become a postman when he grows because, in his words, ''they have to travel through very dangerous places to deliver the mail''.

We don't know about you, but this is probably the loveliest gesture we've ever heard of. Well done to the Royal Mail, and to Sean Milligan.

