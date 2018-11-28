Mother-in-law charging family Sh 1700 per head for Christmas lunch

ALSO READ: Best lovers? Five reasons why women drool over men with beards

Anyone who has hosted Christmas for their loved ones knows it's expensive, and the cost of all that food, booze and other festive treats all adds up.

And while most just suck it up or ask people to bring different bits and bobs to split it up a bit, one woman has decided to charge her family sh.1700-a-head to attend this year's Christmas dinner.

Her son was completely shocked by the request and is now even considering skipping the celebrations.

Her daughter-in-law shared the story on parenting website Mumsnet to see what other people thought of the policy - and surprisingly lots of people agree.

She wrote: "AIBU [am I being unreasonable] to think you should ask family to pay for their Xmas lunch?

"My partner has just told me that his mother who he's having Christmas lunch with said she wants sh.1700 per head from him!

"I'm going to my family's for lunch so invited him also but he has had it there all his life with his grandparents and siblings too.

"She said she doesn't want to do it all from scratch and wants to get it all pre-done so it's more money, which I understand but he's gutted and feels like he wants to come to my family now.

"I can see it from both sides and its hard work and can be expensive but not like she is financially destitute.

"This has never happened before and he has offered to bring the dessert etc. but he said handing over cash just feels wrong.

"As he says it's about family not money but I wanted to see what other people's opinions are? Or if you do this. Thanks."

Before long she was inundated with replied with people sharing their views on the price tag.

Many thought it was a terrible idea and were equally shocked.

One wrote: "If you can't afford it, don't invite people. Or only cook what you can afford. I'd never charge anyone, far less family, for dinner."

Another added: "OMG! No! F***, that is horrible. We host Christmas: buy the turkey and pudding, everyone else brings a dish e.g. sausages in blankets etc. That shares the cost and the work. Cannot think of anything less hospitable than setting the menu and demanding your 'guests' pay for it."

But others agreed with the mother-in-law and said it seemed completely fair.

One said: "I think it's fair to be honest; why should she have to cover the cost every year when it’s likely to be sh. 10,000 plus and why should she have to cover the cost of not wanting to do so much cooking. We don't actually give money to whoever hosts but do the equivalent really in bringing champagne/pudding/starter but maybe she doesn't trust everyone to remember/get the right thing and wants to organise it herself. Also sh. 1700 isn't exactly much; maybe Christmas is breaking her financially and she can't do it all anymore."

Another replied: "Personally I wouldn't - I would ask people to contribute by bringing specific contributions to the meal instead ("Uncle Paul is bringing stuffing, Auntie Lucy is doing the sprouts" type thing). But if someone asked me for cash I'd pay - it's really expensive hosting, particularly at an expensive time of the year."

