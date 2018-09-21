﻿ Father of twins faints after his wife delivers triplets : Evewoman - The Standard
Blessing in disguise? Fathers ‘unbecoming’ reactions on learning their wives have triplets

Derrick Oluoch

21st Sep 2018
Jacinta Mwihaki and her husband Francis Gitau in hospital with their triplets [Photo: Courtesy]

Francis Gitau, 28, yesterday fainted at the Narok County Referral hospital upon receiving news of his wife delivering triplets.

Jacinta Mwihaki, 30, and her husband are parents to four-year-old twins.

Earlier this year another lady, Mary Nganga, blessed with triplets, was left alone to raise her children after her husband vanished. Mary was discharged and upon returning home found that her husband had left with all their belonging leaving behind only her clothes.

In the U.S. a similar case was experienced last year when a man fainted after learning that his wife was expecting triplets. Just like Gitau, his wife had given birth to twins prior.

Closer home, a second-hand clothes seller in Nairobi’s Mathare slum fainted after his wife told him she was expecting triplets. The father of four, is said to have been so shocked that he lost consciousness and collapsed immediately he received the news on his phone. Upon arriving home from the clinic for routine checkup, Scola wrote her husband, Kevin, a tersely worded text message, saying: “I’m expecting triplets”.

Cash-strapped Kevin could not fathom the fact that he was soon to be a father to three more children. To him, his wife says, this was a reason to be worried. The news is believed to have shocked him so much so that he collapsed into a heap in his kibanda (makeshift shop), prompting his colleagues to rush to his rescue. They had to administer first aid to resuscitate him.

