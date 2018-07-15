﻿ These signs indicate your love for him is over : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

How to know you don't love your partner anymore

user-avatar
By
Mara Fernandez

15th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Girl code: Never fight your way into a man’s heart

You don’t meet your partner very often and you don’t miss him? Do you ask yourself why you still with that person? You prefer spending time with other people rather than with him? These are questions a woman asks herself when she doubts about the love she feels for her partner. Maybe is time to close the chapter and move on to the next one.

Pay some attention on the following signs that indicate the love is over:

    You don’t miss him.

A woman that is in love can’t stop thinking about the man she loves. Missing him, thinking about him, seeing things that constantly remind her of him... if this is not happening to you it would be difficult to believe you love him.

Unconsciously you are looking for someone else

If you exchange phone numbers with other men very often and you like going out to meet new people without your partner’s company, it may means you are unconsciously flirting with other men because you are not satisfy with your current partner.

You don’t mind if he doesn’t spend physically time with you

ALSO READ: What does 2106 hold for our children?

If he got no plans with you during the weekend, because he prefers spending time with other people and you don’t mind means you are not interested.

You don’t introduce him to your relatives and friends

If you think he won’t fit in your family dinner or in a night out with your friends means you see no future with him.

You feel no sexual desire for him

It is okay not feeling sexual appetite some times because you feel tired, exhausted or stressed. But if you don’t want to be with your couple most of the time, you feel no physical attraction for him and there is not emotional connection neither.

relationships
love is over
relationship is over
girl talk
not anymore
new chapter
you don't love him
do i love him?
break up
no love

Related Stories

Girl code: Never fight your way into a man’s heart

Girl Talk

Girl code: Never fight your way into a man’s heart

By BERYL ITINDI

What does 2106 hold for our children?

Readers Lounge

What does 2106 hold for our children?

By Christine Koech

Getting older shouldn’t mean less getting laid

Between The Sheets

Getting older shouldn’t mean less getting laid

By Maggie Gitu

It’s time to change your bra! Here are signs that you need a new bra

Girl Talk

It’s time to change your bra! Here are signs that you need a new bra

By Shanniq Monicah

Six ways to get past a difficult or bad breakup

Girl Talk

Six ways to get past a difficult or bad breakup

By Esther Muchene

6 common behaviors that are silently killing your relationship

Relationships

6 common behaviors that are silently killing your relationship

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman