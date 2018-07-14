Oprah with Obama [Courtesy]

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will arrive in Nairobi tomorrow, Sunday 15th, ahead of his much anticipated visit to Kogelo, Kenya, before flying out to South Africa.

Obama’s entourage will attend the launch of his half-sister Auma Obama’s Sauti Kuu, an NGO for youth empowerment in Kogelo Siaya County on Monday.

Sauti Kuu’s goal is to create a platform for disadvantaged children and young people worldwide that allows them to uncover their strengths and realize their full potential to live independent successful lives.

Among the 350 celebrities and notable persons travelling with Obama is superstar Oprah Winfrey. According to Obama's spokesperson who earlier spoke to CNN, Oprah will not be part of the delagtion to Kenya as she will fly straight to South Africa, contrary to initial reports that she would fly in with the former POTUS.

She will join Obama in South Africa after his two-day visit in Kenya.Oprah has a school in South Africa, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a boarding school for girls in grades 8-12.

The team accompanying the Obama are said to be a group of professionals, philanthropists, clergy, activists, top lawyers, businessmen, diplomats and friends to the Obama family.

Obama, who will be travelling as a private citizen, will pay a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta and meet former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before flying to Kisumu International Airport, then take a chopper flight to Siaya.

