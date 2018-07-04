ALSO READ: Five stylish ways to rock a kimono like a pro

Rihanna and Beyonce are among the most influential celebrities worldwide. They have won uncountable awards, are thriving in their own businesses, entertain us with electric performances and wow us with their sense of style.

Bad girl Riri’s style is one of a kind because she breaks the fashion rules, trendy and eclectic while Beyoncé’s is trendy, sexy and edgy. They both have taste in fashion and are trendsetters in the worldwide. Below are some of their best style moments, who do you think wears it best?

DENIM

WEARING KIMONO

MUSTARD OUTFIT

PINK OUTFIT

WHITE TOTAL LOOK

Who is your favourite?