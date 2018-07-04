﻿ FashionFaceOff: Who rules in fashion between Rihanna and Beyonce : Evewoman - The Standard
Between Queen B and Bad girl Riri, who wears it best?

Shanniq Monicah

04th Jul 2018

 Rihanna and Beyonce are among the most influential celebrities worldwide. They have won uncountable awards, are thriving in their own businesses, entertain us with electric performances and wow us with their sense of style.

Bad girl Riri’s style is one of a kind because she breaks the fashion rules, trendy and eclectic while Beyoncé’s is trendy, sexy and edgy. They both have taste in fashion and are trendsetters in the worldwide. Below are some of their best style moments, who do you think wears it best?

DENIM
WEARING KIMONO
MUSTARD OUTFIT
PINK OUTFIT
WHITE TOTAL LOOK

Who is your favourite?

