Actress Catherine Kamau

Arguably the biggest fashion event in East Africa, the Swahili Fashion Week and Awards brings together fashion designers from Swahili speaking countries to showcase their creativity and mingle with clienteles.

This year’s Swahili Fashion Week Kenya was held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi, and was graced by creatives among them actress Catherine Kamau.

The curvaceous thespian dressed to impress matching her all white outfit with her husband, Philip Karanja. Catherine wore a figure-hugging all-white gown detailed with silver superfluities and feathery details.

Stunning from head down to her shoes, she had her hair held back in an impeccable up do flanked with perfect makeup.

After she called out on her fans to vote for her, she didn’t disappoint as she took to social media to flaunt her enviable trophy, with her hubby standing by her side!

Judging from the pictures, yummy Kate deserved her award: the most stylish female personality, didn’t she?

Her outfit was by Styleby Naomi, and makeup by Phoinabeauty

(Photos: Kate Actress)

