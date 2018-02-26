﻿ Actress Celina finally opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law : Evewoman - The Standard
Actress Celina says she regrets how she left mother-in-law TV show

Derrick Oluoch

26th Feb 2018
Catherine Kamau

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Celina eventually came out and admitted that she is not happy with the way she left Mother-in-law show.

ALSO READ: MP Millie Odhiambo rallies colleagues, promises to support embattled ex-journalist Louis Otieno

Despite acknowledging that it was worth the struggle to go through the hard times she had endure after leaving the show, the actress says she is not happy she had to leave the way she did.

Celina took issue with the familiarity among her fellow casts and that is why she made the decision to quit.

She noted that the familiarity brought about contempt and it was becoming uncomfortable thus her decision to break away.

"I think familiarity brings contempt and sometimes people don't understand your violin until you leave," she said.

"The situation was getting uncomfortable and you know I was breaking away I wanted to do other things and it was not going well with the management. I just resigned without a plan, okay there's something that happened and you know I'm a hothead and I just left." She added.

However, she went ahead to confirm that she is still in good terms with the rest of the cast and they still get to hang out.

Celina was speaking on a local TV show when she pointed out that she left the popular local drama to concentrate on her personal venture.

ALSO READ: Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Evewoman