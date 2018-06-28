ALSO READ: 8 telltale signs that you might be depressed

The importance of choosing the right words to say cannot be stressed enough.

But let’s admit it, many at times have we done or said offensive things without intending to do so. The result? Being on the receiving end of words or actions that hurt.

But that’s just life. We are all imperfect beings.

But as we live in an increasingly impatient, angry and irritable world, so many people are up in arms about something or another, demanding this or refusing that.

Whoever is to blame whether you have been offended or vice versa, holding a grudge is a bad idea because it robs you.

Good thing is there is a right way to handle a wrong. Before reacting and making the situation worse, here are five ways you can choose to respond.

Act with caution

Normally, feelings flair up but don’t let them dictate how you act. If you must, take a moment to recollect your thoughts and gently respond if a response is necessary. Sometimes no response is the best response.



Be calm

If it is really necessary to address a wrong that has been done to you, do so after letting go of any intense feelings. This can cloud your thinking and speaking leading to more trouble. If you go looking for a fight, chances are you will get one.

Be willing to reconcile

It is always good to bridge any gap that has been caused by a fallout. Approach the person you have offended or has offended you with a peacemaking attitude.

Be rational

Avoid being judge mental and jumping into conclusions hence the importance of talking to the other person. Share your side of the story without apportioning blame or motive. Remember ‘you’ statements are accusatory while ‘I’ statements are inviting. For instance, you should say ‘I felt offended when you…’ not ‘You hurt me when…’

Ask questions