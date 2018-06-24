﻿ Five types of men you should not marry : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

The men you need to be wary of before marrying

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

24th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. Ending up with the wrong person will make it a bed of thorns and will not be worth it. With the wrong person, the marriage will be full of regrets and unhappiness making divorce and separation inevitable.  To save yourself from the heart-ache, you need to first take time and know someone before allowing the relationship to elevate to the next level. Marrying the right person brings happiness in each other’s lives as both of you will understand and respect what has brought you together: love.

Before you take the relationship to that level, here are men that you should be cautious with before marriage:

  • The Man Liar

It’s quite obvious that in every relationship there should be honesty and openness in everything. This creates trust and makes one feel secure. If your partner is lying about certain things, whether big or small, that is a red flag that should never be ignored. Lying is very addictive, it reaches a point whereby you won’t believe anything he says because there is no trust, belief and security.  Simply avoid the man liar before you render your marriage insecure and trustless!

  • The Man Flirt

Some men are never satisfied. They still go ahead and flirt with other ladies despite already being in a relationship. This is disrespectful and easily culminates into cheating, silently behind your back. If he is doing this, he is definitely going to still do so when married. Do you want to live with the depression from a cheating partner?

  • The Mommy’s Boy

ALSO READ: 40 and single? May be you’re telling yourself these lies

This man is a gentleman because he knows how to take care of a lady. The mother has taught him well but the problem comes in when he drags the mother into everything he does, all the details of the relationship and your businesses. Beware as once you marry him, you will be marrying the mother too and he will always choose her first!

  • The Workaholic Man

This man is very industrious, self-driven and successful which is one of the major traits we look for in a man. He will always postpone your romantic dates because of his work commitments. When there is family dinner, he has traveled for a business meeting. He is there financially but emotionally, physically and spiritually you will be by yourself. Once married to this type of man, you will never be a priority and lots of dissatisfaction will follow.

  • The Potential Man

This type of guy is down to earth, goal oriented and trying to get his life together. On the other end, you have started achieving those goals and for him he has not shown any interest to chase his dream. He is waiting for a miracle to happen and when married to him, you will find all the property you bought sold.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Marriage
Relationships
Dating

Related Stories

Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

Girl Talk

Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

By BERYL WANGA ITINDI

40 and single? May be you’re telling yourself these lies

Readers Lounge

40 and single? May be you’re telling yourself these lies

By Christine Odeph

The effects of dry spell - and it's worse news for women than men

Between The Sheets

The effects of dry spell - and it's worse news for women than men

By Mirror

Four types of orgasms every woman should experience

Between The Sheets

Four types of orgasms every woman should experience

By Shanniq Monicah

Six things you should know about grieving people

Entertainment

Six things you should know about grieving people

By Esther Muchene

Men Talk: Two skeletons in love

Readers Lounge

Men Talk: Two skeletons in love

By Tony Mochama

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman